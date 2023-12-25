Active Covid cases in India cross 4,000; fresh infections at 628

India's daily Covid tally saw a slight decline on Monday (Dec 25), with 628 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the Union health ministry's update, active cases in the country have crossed 4,000 and stand at 4,054. As many as 315 patients recovered and one death was reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries and deaths have climbed to 44,471,860 and 533,334 respectively.

On Sunday, India recorded 656 cases, one death, and 333 recoveries. As per the health ministry's update, the country's recovery rate currently stands at 98.81 per cent. Meanwhile, on Saturday, 423 people tested positive for the virus.

Kerala is adding the most number of cases during the recent COVID-19 surge in India. On Sunday, a single fatality in the country was reported from Kerala and two people died in the state on Saturday.

Over 20 cases of JN.1 subvariant reported so far

So far, the country has reported over 20 cases of the subvariant JN.1. Citing sources, the news agency ANI reported that all these cases of the variant had mild symptoms.

Top Indian doctors suggested people take precautions during the holiday season as the subvariant has raised a health alert in the country.

"We have to take the same precautions that we took during the coronavirus pandemic. People who are going to crowded places should wear masks, hands should be washed at regular intervals, and maintain social distancing. Also, elderlies and young children should be cautious, and others should not panic at all," Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, head of Bhopal District Hospital, told ANI last Friday.

"Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, I will advise you to be cautious while going in crowded areas. I always say that everyone should celebrate but with caution. Any person who has a cough, cold, fever, irritation in the throat, sneezing, or a runny nose, whether they are infected with coronavirus or swine flu or not, should always wear a mask," general physician Dr Gautam Bhansali said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest" and said current evidence showed the risk to public health was low from the strain.

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Reuters last Wednesday that while there might be more cases with the variant, JN.1 did not pose a greater risk.