Active COVID-19 cases increase; 402 deaths reported in 24 hours in India

India reported 2,68,833 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours along with

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 4,631 since Friday.

There were 402 coronavirus fatalities in 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 4,85,752, the ministry added. India had reported 2,64,202 coronavirus cases on Friday.

There were 6,041 Omicron cases reported on Friday, the health ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 14,17,820 which is the the highest in around 223 days and comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.83 per cent, the ministry added.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest due to the virus recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases along with 19 deaths on Friday. The number of active cases in the state has now risen to 2,61,658.

The state health department said 238 people were detected with the Omicron variant with the total number of new variant cases rising to 1605.

India's southern state of Kerala recorded 16,338 COVID-19 cases with 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has risen to 76,819. The death toll in the state due to the virus has reached 50,000.

Karnataka reported 28,723 new COVID-19 cases along with 14 deaths with the number of active cases rising to 1,41,337.

India's eastern state of West Bengal reported 22,645 and 28 deaths on Friday with the number of active cases rising to 1,45,483.

(With inputs from Agencies)

