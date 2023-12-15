Accused of plotting to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun, Nikhil Gupta files petition in Supreme Court

Nikhil Gupta, the man accused of plotting to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking intervention of the Indian government to release him from prison in the Czech Republic.

The Habeas Corpus petition was filed by Gupta's family on his behalf wherein he claims that the Czech prison authorities forced him to consume beef and pork, despite being a devout Hindu.

Gupta also claimed that he was denied consular access, the right to contact his family in India and the freedom to seek legal representation.

"The circumstances (of the arrest in Prague) were marked by irregularities, with no formal arrest warrant presented, and the apprehension executed by self-claimed US agents rather than local Czech authorities," the petition stated.

The apex court heard the petition and adjourned the cases till January 4.

According to Vladimir Repka, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Justice, Gupta was arrested at the request of the US which later also submitted an extradition request.

What did the US allege?

It was last month that Washington alleged that Gupta had attempted to kill Pannun after he was assured by the Indian government official directing him that a purported Gujarat case against him would be taken care of.

Described as CC-1 in the US Justice Department papers, he has also been accused of dabbling in international narcotics and weapons trafficking.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.

Gupta is charged with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Each count carries a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.

The allegations by the US came in the backdrop of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming he had 'credible allegations' that New Delhi was involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

After Trudeau's allegations concerning Nijjar, diplomatic animosity reached a tipping point between the two nations, with a series of mutual expulsions of diplomats taking place.

New Delhi was the first to temporarily suspend certain visa services which put Ottawa in a fix. However, despite the allegations, the Canadian government is yet to present proof to back up its allegations.