Accused in Pulwama attack case held, remanded to 15 days NIA custody

In a major breakthrough, National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one accused in the Pulwama attack case and has been remanded to 15 days of the agency's custody for his detailed interrogation.

Shakir Bashir Magrey, an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) who is a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Pulwama was produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu today and remanded to 15 days of NIA custody for his detailed interrogation.

"A furniture shop owner, Shakir Bashir Magrey provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist viz. Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM. During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack," an official release said.

NIA said that Magrey has further revealed that he had harboured Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED.

"His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019, and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it. Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February, 2019," the release said.

"During investigations, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was quickly ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic examination of the tiny remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot during extended searches. This has been corroborated by accused Shakir Bashir Magrey," it said.

NIA said that the explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation.

"Investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Adil Ahmad Dar through DNA matching with that of his father," read the release.

"Other key terrorists involved in the attack have been found to be Muddasir Ahmad Khan, (JeM's Divisional Commander of South Kashmir killed in an operation by security forces on 11-03-2019) Pakistani terrorists viz. Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on 29-03-2019) the owner of the car viz. Sajjad Ahmad Bhat r/o Marhama, Anantnag (killed on 16-06-2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM`s Commander for Kashmir (killed on 25-01-2020)," it said.