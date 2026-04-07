/A day beyond disease: Young cancer patients find joy at Srinagar’s Tulip Garden

For many children battling cancer, hospital rooms, treatments, and uncertainty define daily life. But on a bright spring day in Kashmir, a group of young patients stepped beyond those walls and into a world of colour, laughter, and fleeting normalcy at Srinagar's Asia's Largest Tulip Garden.

The special outing, flagged off by Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and EOSG, was more than just a recreational visit, it was, for the children, a rare chance to feel like children again.

Accompanied by doctors and caregivers, the young patients often referred to as “little warriors” within hospital corridors wandered through rows of blooming tulips, their faces lighting up with excitement. For a few hours, medical routines gave way to laughter, photographs, and the simple joy of being outdoors.

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“I forgot I was sick today,” one child quietly remarked, echoing a sentiment many seemed to share.

Doctors present at the outing emphasized that such experiences are not merely symbolic. Speaking at the event, Prof. Ganie explained that positive emotional environments can influence the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis, helping reduce stress and improve overall well-being, an important factor in long-term recovery, especially for children undergoing intensive treatments.

Senior faculty including Prof. Feroz Shaheen, Dr. Akbar A. Shah, Prof. Imran Hafeez, Prof. G. H. Yatoo, and Dr. Faisal Guru were present, underscoring the collective commitment of the medical community toward holistic care.

Behind the scenes, the outing was made possible with support from the Department of Floriculture, Parks & Gardens, J&K. Prof. Ganie expressed gratitude to Zubair Ahmed and Mathoora Masoom for ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience, including complimentary entry and refreshments.

For parents and caregivers, the day carried its own emotional weight. Watching their children smile freely without the shadow of illness dominating every moment offered a sense of relief and hope.