Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi govt, police over Shaheen Bagh protest

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Delhi government and Delhi police over Shaheen Bagh protest and posted the matter for hearing on February 17.

''The protest has been going on for a long time. You can`t block public roads indefinitely and the protests can`t continue like this on public places," observed Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing the matter.

Justice Kaul said the protests have gone into many days, there must a designated area to protest, "you just cannot block the road. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in public area. Then, everybody will protest everywhere", added Kaul.

The apex court's observation came after counsel for Bhim Army Chief Chandershekhar Azad said that the matter is about balancing rights.

Justice Joseph also agreed with this observation on blocking a public road. "Can you block the public road", said Justice Joseph.

Advocate Amit Sahni had moved the apex court seeking directions to the authorities to remove the blockade on the Shaheen Bagh stretch.

Meanwhile, a protest march was held from Mandi House to Parliament House in the national capital against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.