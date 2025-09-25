/97 fourth gen Tejas fighter jets coming for Indian Air Force: Deal worth 665 billion rupees to be inked, say reports

Just a day before the MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Airforce are set to retire on September 26, the Indian Air Force is ready to seal a deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the delivery of 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets, according to reports in the Indian media. The deal, considered largest-ever is said to be worth Rs 66,500 crore.

The urgency stems from the fact that the retirement of 36 old MiG-21s will reduce the fighting squadrons of the Indian Air Force to 29 (each has 16-18 jets), its all-time low, according to a Times of India report.

After Operation Sindoor, an internal assessment by the Indian Air Force came to the conclusion that that it will need far more than the “authorised” 42.5 fighter squadrons, reported the media house.

This need has repeatedly been raised by the IAF. Recently, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh openly acknowledged the shortfall of squadrons stating that the IAF is “very badly off in numbers” and must induct at least 40 fighter jets annually to maintain combat readiness keeping in mind to hostile neighbours, China and Pakistan.

MiG-21s Retiring

The retirement of the Soviet era Mig-21s raise further concerns. The Indian Air Force combat fleet for over six decades will finally retire on Friday (Sep 26). Belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers", the fighter jets will be decommissioned in a ceremony to be held at the Chandigarh Air Force station in Punjab.

nducted into the Indian Air Force in 1963 from the Soviet Union (modern day Russia), the jets played a major role in the 1971 war against Pakistan. It was extensively used in the war.