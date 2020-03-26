900 people quarantined after doctor in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus

As many as 900 people in Delhi have been quarantined after a doctor they all came in contact with was tested positive for coronavirus. The chain of this infection started with a woman with a travel history of Saudi Arabia visited the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19.

The woman returned from Saudi Arabia on March 10, and visited the clinic on March 12.

The doctor’s wife and daughter have also tested positive for coronavirus, while the 900 people have been isolated for 14 days.

With this, confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi have now shot upto 36.

The woman also infected her mother, brother and two daughters, and a relative who picked her up from the Delhi airport on her arrival with the virus. Some 74 persons in her neighbourhood are also under watch.

Delhi Chief Minister had earlier said all healthcare staff of the Delhi government who are involved in tending to COVID-19 patients will be tested for coronavirus infection. Those who are involved in collecting samples of suspected patients will also be tested.

Even Mohalla clinics would stay open regardless of this case, as the poor would otherwise be forced to seek out hospitals that are far away and costly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ordered a national lockdown for 21 days — in order to break the chain of transmission. The total number of cases in India spiked to 606 on Wednesday, while the number of deaths was 10.