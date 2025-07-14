8th Pay Commission: The central government of India approved the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission aimed at revising allowances (including Dearness Allowance or DA in line with inflation), pensions, and salaries for present and retired central government employees. This is after the buzz around the potential benefits since its announcement by the union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in January.

People were concerned about how the new pay commission would impact their salaries and pensions. The minister said that the commission will likely be formed by January 2026, with close to 1 crore central government employees and pensioners awaiting the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission.

Who will benefit from the 8th Pay Commission?

1. Around 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, are the beneficiaries of the 8th Pay Commission.

2. Almost 65 lakh Central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are expected to benefit due to the latest Commission.

Will the salary increase?

While the government has not given official numbers on the percentage of salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission, the fitment factor, the salary of employees could be hiked.

After the implementation of the commission, the minimum basic salary could be hiked to ₹51,480 from ₹18,000, according to Business Today.

Meanwhile, an Ambit Institutional Equities report said the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to hike salaries of government employees and pensioners by 30-34 per cent.

How will basic pay be revised?

India's pay commission has three structures: Grade Pay, Pay Bands, and the Pay Matrix. Each of these factors plays a significant role in salary revisions.

Basic Pay: The basic salary of employees constitutes 51.5 per cent of their total income. It is the fixed core component of the salary and is determined by the employee's pay level.

Dearness Allowance (DA): DA is the cost-of-living adjustment. It is a percentage of the basic salary designed to neutralise the impact of inflation and maintain purchasing power.