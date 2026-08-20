/80 protestors arrested as app-based ride drivers' stir turns violent in Bhubaneswar, 13 cops injured

At least 13 police personnel were injured, and 80 protesters were arrested after an ongoing protest by app-based ride drivers turned violent on Wednesday, with protesters reportedly throwing stones at police personnel in Bhubaneswar. They also vandalised their vans and government-run Ama buses during the protest, police said.



All those drivers and bike riders registered with online vehicle aggregators stated a cease-work protest on August 17, keeping their seven-point charter of demands, including a fare hike, social security, reduction in application fees and other benefits.



Police claimed that hundreds of protesters took out a rally from Raj Mahal Square and blocked Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Wednesday, disrupting traffic in Master Canteen Square and areas near the railway station. When police personnel attempted to convince the protesters to vacate the road, the agitators reportedly turned violent and suddenly pelted stones at the force deployed on the spot.

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Situation returns to normal

The protesters also damaged three police vehicles and multiple Ama buses, according to officials. Narasingha Bhol, Additional Commissioner of Police (Cuttack-Bhubaneswar), said at least 13 police personnel were hurt, among them the officer in charge of Capital Police Station.



"We are examining the CCTV footage. Strict legal action will be taken against all those who indulged in the violence," he said. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena stated that roughly 80 protesters were arrested and every vehicle parked at the protest site was confiscated.



He added that while police had authorised the demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg for August 17, the protesters kept up their agitation beyond that. "They blocked the major thoroughfare, causing inconvenience to the public." Terming the stir "illogical", the DCP said, "They staged a protest against private companies. The government has no role in this."



He added that the situation has returned to normal and vehicular movement has resumed. "We have deployed adequate force at the Lower PMG, and they will be camping there on Thursday too."



An officer said the transport official has launched the process to cancel the registration certificate of the seized vehicles. "We are examining the details of the seized vehicles. We will cancel the registration certificate of vehicles that don't have valid documents," said Additional Transport Commissioner Sangram Patnaik.