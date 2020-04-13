8 lakh people in 2.25 sq km: Social distancing a tough task in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai's Dharavi — Asia's biggest slum on Monday has recorded 47 cases and reported at least 5 deaths so far.

Measures to prevent COVID-19 faces challenge in Dharavi - one of the poorest and densest areas in the world.



The 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from 16 pockets of Dharavi. Areas like Madina Nagar, Janata Cooperative Housing Society and Gulmohar Chawl of Dharavi are showing new cases every day.



With a population density of over 717,780/sq mi, Dharavi is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

With the incidence increasing in Dharavi, the police, civic, and health authorities are working overtime to implement lockdown in the 2.25 sq.km Dharavi area housing more than 800,000 people.





There are huge chances of community transmission of novel coronavirus infection as cases have started appearing in the area.

This situation has sparked fears among the residents. Social distancing is a difficult task while living in cheek-by-jowl urban slums.

The adjacent Dadar area, a mix of middle and upper-middle-class with a few posh pockets, also recorded 13 new cases since last night, causing fresh concerns.

