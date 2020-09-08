75,809 new cases, 1,133 deaths in last 24 hours take India tally near 43-lakh mark

India's covid-19 case count touched 42,80,422 on Tuesday with 75,809 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The death toll was at 72,775,with the disease claiming a record 1,133 lives over the past 24 hours, theUnion health ministry data showed.

Recoveries surged to 33, 23,950 pushing the recovery rate to77.65%.

Meanwhile, the metro train services resumed in most of the cities on Monday started on a cautious note amid a slew of measures for the safety of passengers and staff.

With the Centre issuing guidelines for their resumption under Unlock 4, the rapid transit networks started operations in a graded manner in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, but were still closed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata and Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies)