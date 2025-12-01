/69 terror launch pads, 100+ waiting terrorists: BSF tightens noose on LOC, crushes infiltration bids

Intelligence shared by the Border Security Force deployed in Jammu and Kashmir indicates the presence of more than 69 active terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control, with an estimated 100–120 terrorists currently waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into India. The force has also intensified surveillance on multiple terrorist training camps in the region.

In addition to Operation Sindoor, the BSF, in close coordination with the Indian Army, maintained effective dominance along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2025. This resulted in the successful neutralization of eight terrorists during four infiltration attempts. The BSF also conducted 22 joint operations with the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP), and CRPF along the LoC and in the hinterland, leading to the elimination of several terrorists in North Kashmir and the recovery of a large cache of war-like stores. The recovered items included AK-47 rifles, MP5 rifles, pistols, hand grenades, UBGL and its grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL, and ammunition of various calibres.

The G Branch of the BSF played a pivotal role by providing critical and timely operational intelligence on terrorist movements, activities, and cadres, significantly enhancing operational effectiveness.

According to the BSF, In "Ops Mahadev", BSF units and specially trained frontier teams along with Ganderbal SOG/CRPF/RR had dominated the higher ridges of Northern flank of the Mahadev ranges, established temporary operating bases and had played a key role in choking the likely route of the terrorists from the Mahadev ranges towards Ganderbal and Bandipora. The joint Ops finally resulted in neutralising the group of terrorists.

In a significant step toward gender equality and community partnership, the BSF Kashmir Frontier has deployed all-women (Mahila) troops on Forward Defended Localities (FDLs) along the Line of Control at high altitudes, as well as at round-the-clock nakas at key choke points on routes leading from the LoC. These deployments are specifically aimed at intercepting female couriers and supporters linked to terrorist organisations and smuggling networks.

The Mahila troops have earned the trust and confidence of women in border villages and are playing a vital role in countering anti-national activities through close coordination with local women, thereby strengthening both security and civil-military bonds in the region.

Considering the changing war tactics globally, and threats along India's borders, BSF has been working on modernisation of the force and has been inducting new technology in partnership with key defence research institutes, premier technology/engineering institutions, public and private sectors. DG BSF had recently inaugurated BSF Drone Warfare School at BSF Academy, Gwalior, to build offensive and defensive unmanned aerial capabilities of the force. This school has been training officers and troops on drone design, their weaponisation, jamming systems, Al and modern warfare techniques. In addition, new Drone Forensic Labs have been established at Delhi and Amritsar for training and research on drone and anti-drone technology.