62.59% voter turnout in Delhi election: Poll officials

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent," a senior official in the Delhi CEO's office said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 per cent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Also read: Exit polls predict two-thirds majority for AAP in Delhi assembly

BJP leaders on Sunday maintained that the exit poll results that have predicted its defeat in Delhi polls will "fail" as the surveys did not take into account the votes polled in the evening.

The exit poll results of news channels aired immediately after voting time ended at 6 pm on Saturday showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the election.

In a late-night meeting at the BJP's Delhi unit office on Saturday, top leaders including Union minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and others analysed the emerging situation and received feedback from various quarters, the party sources said.

"The party is confident that even in the worst scenario, it is going to win at least 25-32 seats in Delhi," the sources claimed.

Shah has asserted that the BJP will win more than 45 seats and form government in Delhi.

In campaigning for the elections, Shah had said the February 11 results will "shock" everyone.