60% of eligible population in India fully vaccinated against Covid

In a major milestone for India, around 60% of the country’s eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus, India’s health minister informed on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his tweet thanked the health workers for helping the country achieve a significant target.

“Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now,” he tweeted.

In the past 24 hours, the country has administered 70,17,671 (7 million) vaccine doses, taking the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 139.70 crore, according to data by the ministry of health said today.

The government said that the recovery of 6,960 patients in the past 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,42,08,926.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

“Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 56 days now. A total of 7,495 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

India’s active caseload stands at 78,291 currently. Active cases constitute 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020

The historic feat comes at a time when Omicron strain is gradually making inroads into the Indian subcontinent.

India recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and union territories out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, the health ministry data said.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (21) and Kerala (15).

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976.

