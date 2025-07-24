Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking at a press conference in London with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said that six British universities are all set to open campuses in India. The Indian PM said, "In the field of education, too, we are writing a new chapter together. Six universities in the UK are opening their campuses in India. Just last week, the University of Southampton inaugurated its campus in the city of Gurugram in India."

India and the UK signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in London on Thursday (July 24). The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds were also present at the occasion.

UK nationals killed in Air India crash

The Indian PM further mentioned the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last month, in which multiple British citizens were killed.

"Among the people who died in the accident in Ahmedabad last month, there were many UK nationals as well. We express our condolences to their families. People of Indian origin who live in the UK act as a living bridge in our relations. They did not just bring curry from India but also creativity, commitment and character. Their contribution is not restricted to just the economy of the UK but is also reflected in the culture, sports and public service of the UK," PM Modi said in his speech.

'Not just an economic agreement'

Talking about the India-UK agreement, the Indian PM said that it is not just an economic agreement but also a plan for a shared prosperity.