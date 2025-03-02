The higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley have been covered with white blanket of snow. And the winter activities are at its peak in North Kashmir's Gurez area of Bandipora District. The cricket enthusiasts from the Gurez area aren’t giving up playing cricket despite heaps of snow and minus degree temperatures.

Gurez Premier League, 5th Edition of traditional snow cricket championship is organised by Dawar Battalion under Snow Leopard Brigade at Habba Khatoon Cricket Ground in Gurez. In Total 16 teams from Gurez and Tulail Valley participated in the championship.

It has become an annual event in the Gurez Valley to hold the Ice Cricket Tournament during winter. The event became a hit a few years ago after the videos of the tournament went viral on social media. International cricket players from across the world have appreciated and shared the photos and videos on their social media handles.

''We are very thankful to the Indian Army and local administration for organising this snow cricket tournament which is become an annual event in the Gurez area. There are multiple teams from many areas which have participated in it. These events help keeping our youth away from drugs, and it has also given hype to the Gurez tourism. And we are also starting winter sports. This is also an opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent, '' said Zakir Hussain, A local.

The tournament culminated with Final between HKCC Dawar and MCC Markoot wherein HKCC Dawar won by 8 wickets and became Champions of Gurez. Winners took home Gold Medals, Championship Trophy and a cheque of Rs 25000/- and Runners Up were awarded with Silver Medals and a cheque of 15,000/-.

Gurez generally remains cut off for months from the rest of Kashmir Valley and the country due to heavy snow accumulation in the region. But that does not dampen the spirit of the locals as the Indian Army has started many winter sports activities in the region.

The youth of the Gurez region is extremely happy and thankful to the Indian Army for organising such events. Such activities not only train the youngsters but helps in promoting the region so that more and more people visit the area.

''We are very thankful to the Indian Army for organising this. It’s a great event for winters to keep us involved, Indian army time and again comes to our rescue all the time in every problem., '' said Zahid Ahmad, another local.

The Indian Army promotes such activities in these areas with an to explore local talent in the sport and develop skills in citizens to boost tourism and recreational opportunities in the region.