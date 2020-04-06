523 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi; 266 cases detected in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government said today that at least 266 coronavirus cases were detected on Monday with 243 of them related to those who attended the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

The Jammu and Kashmir government informed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 109 with 103 active cases which included 85 in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. Three new cases of the virus were reported all in Kashmir.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that out of the total number of cases, 330 people have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat even in Delhi. The chief minister informed that around 1,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 every day.

Coronavirus cases have reached 523 in Delhi, with twenty fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours including ten who attended theof Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.

"We aim to give ration to 10 lakh poor people and will take more food grains from the Centre if the need arises," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said on Monday that around 247 FIRs have been lodged against the persons found deviating from home quarantine rules.

"Eighty-one FIRs have been registered after physical verification, 160 FIRs after technical surveillance while six cases have been registered on the complaints of neighbours," the Delhi Police asserted.