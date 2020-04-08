5,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 149 deaths, 32 died on Tuesday: Health ministry

India's health ministry said today that in the last one day 773 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported with a total of 149 deaths and 32 people died of the virus on Tuesday.

The health ministry added that 5,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far with 402 people discharged from the hospital.

"It is has been ensured that not only today even in the future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed," health ministry official Lav Aggarwal said.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the country, our response and preparedness will intensify accordingly," the official added.

R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed reporters during the press conference that 1,21,271 coronavirus tests have been carried out till date.