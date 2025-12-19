/5 children in Madhya Pradesh test HIV positive after transfusion of donated blood

In a shocking incident, six thalassaemic children in Satna district of India's Madhya Pradesh’s have contracted the dreaded human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The children were reportedly administered HIV-infected blood during transfusions at government facilities in Satna. The incident has put the country’s blood banking system in the dock, raising concerns of systemic failure and administrative collapse.

This comes just months after some children in Jharkhand contracted HIV while blood transfusion in a government hospital in the state.

The children suffering from thalassemia major-a genetic blood disorder that requires regular blood transfusion- were given a total of 189 units of blood, sourced from three different blood banks, reported NDTV. This exposed the to blood from over 150 donors, significantly increasing the risk of contracting the disease.

It was further reported that an inquiry was conducted by a seven-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Yogesh Bharsat, IAS (CEO, Ayushman Bharat) which cam to the conclusion that HIV reached the children through donor blood.

After the incident came to light, the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare immediately sprang to action and suspended a blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians. While Manoj Shukla, the former Civil Surgeon of Satna District Hospital has been asked to give an explanation behind the gaffe.

About thalassemia major

An estimated 12,000 children are born every year with thalassemia major in India. Also known as transfusion-dependent thalassaemia (TDT). This disorder causes severe anaemia due to absent or defective haemoglobin and thus requires regular blood transfusion.

But with such incidents coming to light there are fears of several such children across the country silently living with transfusion-transmitted infections.