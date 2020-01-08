43 tourists rescued in Shimla following snowfall

Shimla District Police on Wednesday rescued 43 tourists trapped in different localities following heavy snowfall.

People were rescued from Koti, Naldehra and Chharabra areas of Shimla, reported news agency ANI.

Vehicular movement, electricity and water supply were disrupted following the snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the report added.

A total of 588 roads were closed, 2,436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 water supply schemes hampered. In eight districts of the state snow ranging between one to four feet had accumulated at different locations.

Transport services were also affected in Manali due to the snowfall.