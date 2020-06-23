3,947 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; tally over 66,000

New Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases ever, taking the Covid-19 count in the national capital over 66,000.

A total of 3,947 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive patients in the national capital surged to 66,602, according to concerned authorities.

India has again recorded nearly 15,000 cases of coronavirus in a day, taking its total to 441,948. The country's death toll has crossed the 14,000 mark.

As against the global average of 6.04, India has one Covid-19 death per 100,000 population which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Worldwide, at least 9,225,413 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus infection, 4,970,253 have recovered, and 475,066 people have died.

Country-wise, the United States continues to be the worst-hit, with 2,388,153 cases and 122,610 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,111,348 cases, 50,659 deaths), Russia (592,280 cases, 8,206 deaths), and India (440,685 cases, 14,015 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)

