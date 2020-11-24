39% Indians bribed their way around public services, reveals new comprehensive survey

A survey of nearly 20,000 people in 17 Asian countries titled “Global Corruption Barometer for Asia” recently measured corruption and the degree of bribery in Asian countries. In India alone, 89 per cent respondents said that government corruption remains a big problem. This included bribes for the use of personal connections, sextortion, vote-buying.

The latest Barometer results shed light on the patterns of corruption across Asia and people’s awareness. Turns out, 74 per cent of the 20,000 participants were well aware of the corruption in their country and referred to the corrupt elements in their governments as a big problem.

Additionally, one out of every five claimed to have bribed officials in the last 12 months to use public services.

Key takeaways from the survey

Nearly one out of three people believed that majority or all members of their country’s parliaments are corrupt.

In terms of elections, one in seven people offered bribes in exchange of voters. At least 62 per cent of the surveyed people claimed that ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption.

Country wise degree of bribery

India topped the list of countries where bribery is rampant with 39 per cent respondents in India claimed to have paid public officials to access services in the last 12 months.

Trailing closely is Cambodia with 37 per cent, Indonesia at 30 per cent, South Korea with 10 per cent, Japan and the Maldives at 2 per cent.

Personal connections for personal gains

In terms of people using personal connections to get their way for public services, India topped the list too, with 46 per cent Indian respondents saying that they had to use personal connections to get things done in the last 12 months.

This was followed closely by Indonesia at 36 per cent, and China at 32 per cent.

Corruption by institution



Nearly 32 per cent respondents claimed that members of parliament and senators are corrupt, while 30 per cent claimed that local government officials are corrupt. 26 per cent people said that the presidents or the prime ministers office is corrupt, while only 14 per cent said that religious leaders are corrupt.

When asked if the corruption levels have changed in the last 12 months, 47 per cent respondents claimed that it has increased, while 27 per cent said that it had decreased. 23 per cent respondents claimed that it remained unchanged.

