/3-judge Supreme Court bench to examine Delhi stray dog matter tomorrow

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India will re-examine the court's previous order in whichit had asked the authorities in Delhi to place all stray dogs in the National Capital Region (NCR) inside shelters. The order has triggered a furore among animal lovers, with many questioning the feasibility of putting all such dogs in captivity, especiallyin the absence of such facilities in the national capital.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the case on Thursday. The bench will comprise Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, reported Live Law.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said that the Supreme Court would "look into the matter".

On Tuesday, BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said that there were no such shelters in the national capital. She also claimed that creating this infrastructure may require Rs 15000 crore. She said that in the absence of stray dogs, canines from neighbouring states will flood Delhi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also criticizedthe Supreme Court's directive, saying stray dogs weren't a problem that could be erased.

Today, CJI BR Gavai said the court would examine the issue of dog relocation after an advocate raised the matter.

Gandhi today said that the order to remove stray dogs wasn't good.