/'Blanket removals are cruel': Rahul Gandhi backs stray dogs after Supreme Court's order

Rahul Gandhi, Congress stalwart and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday questioned the Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from the streets in Delhi and its surrounding areas, saying "blanket removals are cruel and short-sighted".

Rahul Gandhi said that the streets can be made safe by building shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care. He said the decision to remove dogs from the street is a "step back" from "science-backed" policy.

"The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy," he wrote on X.

"These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty," he added.

He said public safety and animal welfare can be achieved simultaneously.

"Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the civic authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to remove all stray dogs and place them in shelters within eight weeks.

BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said today that the implementation of the order isn't feasible because of the dearth of such shelters. She claimed that if the dogs were removed, dogs from neighbouring states would flood Delhi.

Maneka Gandhi claimed it would take the authorities a whopping Rs 15000 crore to construct and run these shelters.

Delhi Mayor Iqbal Singh also acknowledged that the national capital lacks such shelters. However, he said the city's administration will implement the court's order within six weeks.