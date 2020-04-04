3 IAF personnel quarantined, 1 was in Nizamuddin area

Three Indian Air Force personnel, including one who had been near Delhi`s Nizamuddin Markaz -- the headquarters of Tablighi Jammat, have been sent to home quarantine, sources said on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

Delhi Police had found an IAF Sergeant was near Nizamuddin Markaz during religious congregation, the report added.

He was traced after his mobile phone was located over.

Police later informed the force and thereafter IAF Sergeant was placed in quarantine.

It was also found that two IAF personnel came in contact with the Sergeant so both of them were also sent to quarantine as per standard operating procedures.

The religious congregation at Delhi`s Nizamuddin organised by Tablighi Jamaat sparked off a nationwide search for its attendees with reports emerging from various states of new clusters of coronavirus infected people linked to the event.