India defeats coronavirus as 3 detected with the disease from Kerala successfully recover

In a major relief, India has defeated the coronavirus as of now after all three people who were detected with the virus in the southern state of Kerala have now recovered.

A total of 238 people, including seven Maldivians, housed at a quarantine facility here in Chhawla ITBP camp have been sent home after they tested negative in the final check -- with no coronavirus infection symptoms, officials said on Tuesday.

The 238 people are among 406 inmates, including seven children, who were shifted to the west Delhi quarantine facility of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) after the group was brought back from China`s Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly virus -- on February 1 and 2.

Of the 238, seven are from Maldives and they left for their country in a flight around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per the ITBP spokesperson, the dispersal process of other inmates will continue through Tuesday.

However, there isn't any good news for china where the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan has died due to the coronavirus after all-out efforts failed to save his life. He was only 51.

Meanwhile, China has designated the medical workers who have died amid the outbreak as martyrs.