276 Indians infected with coronavirus abroad including 255 in Iran, says MEA 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday stated that 276 Indians are infected with coronavirus abroad.

Among the 276, 255 are in Iran, 12 in UAE, 5 in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka, MEA's written reply stated.

Breaking: 276 Indians infected with #coronavirus abroad; Maximum in Iran at 225 pic.twitter.com/p0cahjIMFA — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 18, 2020 ×

India has evacuated 591 Indians from Iran till now.

In total, India has evacuated 1,444 people, including 48 foreign nationals, from different countries

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Nityanad Rai in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that government has decided to fence the borders with anti-cut, anti-climb, anti-rust features, wherever approval for new or replacement fences are pending.