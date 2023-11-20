23-year-old Indian man ends his life after India’s loss to Australia in ODI World Cup 2023 final

A 23-year-old Indian man from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide because he could not bear the crushing defeat of Indian cricket team against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final played in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

The incident occurred at 11 am on Sunday (Nov 19) near the Cinema Hall in Beliatore police station area, shortly after the result came out, the police said.

The deceased, Rahul Lunar, used to work at a clothing store in the area.

On Sunday, he decided to take leave to watch the final match. However, he could come over his emotions after India’s loss, and decided to end his life in his room, his brother-in-law Uttam Sur said claimed, according to PTI news agency. However, it is unknown how he died.

“Otherwise, there were no such problems in his life,” he went on to claim.

Cricket World Cup final: Australia defeat India to silence 1.4 billion fans and steal another trophy His body sent to post-mortem

His body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday (Nov 20) morning for post-mortem examination, police said.

Police said that they have registered the case under unnatural death, adding that there was no one in the house when the incident happened.

The dreams of 1.4 billion Indians were shattered after Australia won the finals by six wickets in the jam-packed 1,32,000-seated stadium.

At the post-match presentation, a dejected Rohit opened up on the loss in the summit clash saying, "The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today.”

“We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game. We tried everything we could but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse.”