ODI World Cup 2023: India found short of insights at home against well-prepared Australia

India were thoroughly outplayed in the ODI World Cup 2023 final by Australia as the Kangaroos added another 50-over title to their world-record tally of five. The Indian batters, who were as dominant as anybody throughout the tournament could manage only 240 runs on a pitch which they probably misread completely.

On a sunny afternoon in Ahmedabad on November 19, they hoped for the pitch to become difficult to bat as the day wore on but that didn't happen. Even a little peak in the four games prior to the final would have told them that it won't be happening. Yet, Rohit Sharma said he 'would have batted first anyway.'

Australia, on the other hand, were spot on as their skipper decided to bowl first as they had done their homework. They had studied the ground, the players, the pitch and the players. And, the results are out for everyone to see.

The toss is something which isn't in anyone's control, but batting is.

Rohit was once again the trendsetter - scoring 47 off 30 at a strike rate of 156. He then decided to play a big shot - even though he had hit last two balls for a four and a six - and got out. But he can't be blamed as he has batted like that in the whole tournament - scoring 401 of his 597 runs in the powerplay at a strike rate of 135.

The question is, after taking 10 runs off the two balls - was it required to go big again the same over? His dismissal changed the game for India and after that just four boundaries were hit in the next 40 overs - just four.

Anyway, Virat Kohli, who amassed 765 runs in the World Cup - the most ever in an edition, was on the crease. He tried his favourite shot to rotate strike - guiding the ball towards third man, but misread the ball and it hit the stumps.

India managed 92 runs more in the next 21.3 overs - which is 129 balls - if they had rotated the strike a bit more and got those 20 extra runs - may be it would have made the difference or may be it wouldn't have but that was some timid batting from them.