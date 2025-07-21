/2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC acquits all 12 accused, says prosecution 'utterly failed' to prove case

The Bombay High Court on Monday (Jul 21) acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts - 19 years after the terror attack shook the city's Western Rail network and killed over 180 people while injuring dozens of others. The court noted that the prosecution had "utterly failed" to prove the case against the accused. "The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside," said the special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak.