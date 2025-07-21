/2006 Mumbai train blasts: 7 blasts, 187 killed, but 0 accused - Know how series of explosions shook the world nine years ago

In one of the worst terror attacks in Mumbai's history, the Bombay High Court on Monday (July 21) acquitted all 12 men convicted in the deadly coordinated blasts on Mumbai's suburban trains, which claimed the lives of over 180 people. 19 years after the incident shook the world, the court ruled that the prosecution "utterly failed" to prove the men's involvement, adding that the evidence was insufficient for conviction.

A series of coordinated attacks was executed at Mumbai's suburban railway network, killing 187 people and injuring over 800.

Earlier in 2015, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court sentenced five of them to death, while announcing life imprisonment to the remaining seven people.

What happened on July 11, 2006?

Mumbai saw one of the deadliest terror attacks in July 2006, which took the lives of over 180 people, while affecting the lives of thousands of others. On the evening of July 11, seven bombs exploded in a series of coordinated blasts inside first-class compartments of suburban trains on the Western line between 6:23 PM and 6:28 PM.

The first blasts happened at Mahim, Bandra, and Mira Road, while the final explosion happened at Borivali at 6:28 pm. According to the investigators, the blasts were coordinated using timer devices.

The blasts tore through steel compartments, throwing bodies onto the tracks and platforms. Reportedly, the attacks targeted trains packed with office-goers returning home to the far suburbs.

Moreover, as per reports, the bombs detonated in moving trains between Matunga and Mira Road stations. The explosions not just killed the commuters inside the train, but at Mahim and Borivali, people who were standing on platforms waiting for trains were also killed.

2015 Bombay High Court's ruling

On September 30, 2015, 13 individuals were arrested and tried under MCOCA. The Bombay special court sentenced five men to death, who were identified as Kamal Ahmed Mohammed Vakil Ansari, Mohammed Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, Naveed Hussain Khan Rasheed Hussain Khan, and Asif Khan Bashir Khan alias Juned.

Meanwhile, the special court announced life imprisonment for seven others. Only one accused, Abdul Wahin Din Mohammad Shaikh, was acquitted during the 2015 trial.

Moreover, one of the 13 convicts died while waiting for an appeal.

What did Bombay High Court say today?

A special division bench comprising Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak, on Monday, said that they have found serious lapses in the investigation and prosecution.

"The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe that the accused committed the crime. Hence, their conviction is quashed and set aside,” the bench said.