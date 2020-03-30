200 people from Nizamuddin area in Delhi develop coronavirus symptoms; area cordoned off

Around 200 people were taken from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed coronavirus symptoms, said a police officer on Monday.

Delhi Police have cordoned off the area around the mosque in Nizamuddin.

A religious programme was organised at the mosque around March 18 and more than 1400 people from various states had attended the programme; many of them had returned. 300 foreigners also attended the programme, according to the police.

The two hundred people, who have been taken to the city hospitals, were staying in and around the ‘Markaz,’ as per the police officer. Yesterday, 34 people were taken to hospitals and around 150 people were taken today.

Several coronavirus cases have surfaced in several states linked to the Nizamuddin conference.