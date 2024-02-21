200 people fall ill after consuming ‘prasad’ religious offering in India's Lonar

Approximately 200 individuals fell unwell in a suspected case of food poisoning after consuming 'prasad' (a food offering at Hindu religious ceremonies) during a religious event in Lonar, located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, as per officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah,' a week-long religious function, in Somthana village, Lonar taluka, stated Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil to PTI.

"After consuming prasad during the function, about 200 villagers reported nausea and vomiting. Among them, 142 were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 to Lonar, and 35 to a facility in Mehkar," he mentioned.

Patil reassured that the patients' conditions were stable, and the majority were discharged on Wednesday.

To address any potential medical emergencies, a team of doctors, along with an ambulance and necessary equipment, has been stationed in the village.

"The prasad samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis, and an inquiry will be initiated," stated the collector.