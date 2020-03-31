20 villages in Kashmir declared red zone to curb COVID-19 spread

In order to prevent the spread of coronaVirus in Kashmir, authorities have declared 20 villages as red zones in the valley.

The move is amid at curbing the movement of people as more cases emerge from these villages and areas.

The areas include five in Srinagar, three in Bandipora, seven in Pulwama, two each from Gandarbal and Shopian and Chadora village in Budgam district.

Authorities said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay at their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

Amid nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu & Kashmir recorded 55 positive cases, mostly in Kashmir division, triggering the response.

Two people succumbed to the virus in Kashmir with one person having attended Tablighi Jamat in India’s national capital.