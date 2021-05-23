19,49,51,603 vaccine doses administered till now: Centre 

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is 19,49,51,603 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

In a statement, it said 6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose on Saturday, and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 states/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of Covid vaccine, it said.

The ministry said the total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs), who have taken the first dose and 67,00,147 HCWs, who have taken the second dose.

It also includes 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (second dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (first dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (first dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (second dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (first dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (second dose).

As on Day-127 of the vaccination drive (May 22), a total of 15,52,126 vaccine doses were given. As many as 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received their second doses, as per the provisional report till 8 pm.

