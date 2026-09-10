/15,000 police, 200 paramilitary companies deployed, routes secured, hotels fortified as Delhi gears up for BRICS Summit

Security has been stepped up across New Delhi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, with Bharat Mandapam set to host the two day meeting on September 12 and 13. Delhi Police has deployed thousands of personnel and put in place a multi layered security plan covering key venues, routes, hotels and other important locations.

Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for the event. Specialised surveillance cameras have also been installed along important routes to strengthen monitoring and support traffic enforcement.

India is hosting the summit under the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." The event is expected to bring international leaders and their delegations to Bharat Mandapam, leading authorities to put extensive security measures in place across the capital.

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Putin's hotel turned into high security zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in Delhi on September 11 and stay at the Maurya Hotel. The property has been placed under tight security, with a four layer security cordon established for his protection.

The first layer will consist of the CPT, or Close Protection Team. Its personnel will provide close protection to Putin and remain with him throughout his stay.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to reach Delhi on September 12. After arriving at Palam Air Force Station, he is scheduled to travel to the Maurya and Taj hotels.

Special security teams from Russia and China have already reached Delhi and are overseeing arrangements at the hotels where the two leaders will stay.

Multi agency security plan across national capital

Special Commissioner of Police (Protective/Security Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said Delhi Police had worked with several government and security agencies to prepare for the summit.

"We have made elaborate bandobast by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories regarding traffic arrangements, " Agrawal said.

He said police teams had surveyed routes and important locations in detail and prepared arrangements covering security, traffic and law and order.

The security plan includes the airport, hotels hosting visiting dignitaries, Bharat Mandapam and other places where scheduled or unscheduled meetings could take place. Access control, verification, vigilance and surveillance measures have been arranged at key points.

Emergency response systems have also been prepared to deal with any untoward incident or disaster like situation. These arrangements include provisions for evacuation if required.

Delhi Police has coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and various Central Armed Police Forces.

"We have coordinated with all these agencies and also carried out extensive surveys of the routes to make the necessary arrangements and ensure that there is no disruption or security lapse", Agrawal said.

Police have also held coordination meetings with neighbouring states and are maintaining contact over intelligence inputs, border security and the movement of manpower and material.

Agrawal said the overall effort was focused on conducting the summit safely and smoothly while keeping inconvenience to the public to a minimum. He also pointed to Delhi Police's experience in managing major events, including the G20 Summit, International Solar Alliance programmes and other large gatherings.