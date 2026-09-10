/Kanpur businessman stabbed to death: Daughter-in-law allegedly orchestrated murder

A Kanpur-based wealthy pharmaceutical businessman, Vineet Minocha, was killed on the instructions of his daughter-in-law, Shalu Minocha, over strict household restrictions, control over family finances, and constant CCTV surveillance. According to police, she hired former employee Vishal Gautam and his associate Raj Kishore for an amount of ₹6 crore. All of them have been remanded to judicial custody.

How did the crime happen?

Vineet was in his Ratan Orbit Apartments in Kalyanpur, Kanpur, on Saturday night (September 6). His son and daughter-in-law went to a party at the Cosmozin Lounge in Tilak Nagar while the killing was actively taking place. They returned at 4:13 am and found him lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom. The autopsy report revealed he suffered 26 stab wounds.

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The police, while investigating, found that there was nothing stolen from the home despite Vineet being a wealthy man. While scanning the CCTV footage, they found two people entering the home using a key. According to police, Shalu had left the home after plotting the murder; they found roughly 309 phone contacts between Shalu and the primary assailant, alleging she actively guided the killers via phone from the party. But the initial plan was to murder Vineet and make it look like a cardiac arrest; they ended up stabbing him. According to police, the party was part of Shalu's alibi.

The police are now checking the timeline of the party, scanning CCTV footage, their phone call details and conversations between the suspects as an important part of the murder probe. When questioned by police, she at first acted innocent, then blurted out the truth. According to police statements, Shalu orchestrated the murder due to resentment over strict household restrictions, tight control over family finances, and constant CCTV surveillance inside the home implemented by her father-in-law.