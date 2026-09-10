/Trump responds to UK-France-Canada sanctions on Israeli settlements in West Bank

US President Donald Trump has responded to the coordinated sanctions by the UK, France and Canada targeting the illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. He did not completely back or criticise the sanctions, but hinted that he would hold talks with all the concerned parties to understand why these were being enforced now.

“I just saw this, and I’m going to speak with Israel, and I’m going to speak with them, and I’ll find out what their thinking is. I completely understand what is happening, but I want to know why this happened all of a sudden,” said Trump.

US President Donald Trump's remarks came as reports suggested that his administration raised no objection with the UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham during a phone call between them following the announcement of the sanctions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio refrained from condemning Britain’s move, simply stating that “the President has not commented on this matter.”

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The White House also tried to distance itself from the comments made by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who described the sanctions as “discrimination against the Jewish people” and “irrational,” stressing that the statement made by him is not in coordination with "the White House or the State Department.”

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband had previously escalated the rhetoric on the settler violence in the West Bank, calling these settlers “terrorists” and accusing them of “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

Israel reacted angrily to these sanctions and retaliated by expelling British diplomats, closing the British Consulate in East Jerusalem, and banning the entry of 11 left-wing British MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn and Diana Abbott.