/Qingdao ship fire: At least 20 killed, five missing after cargo vessel catches fire in China

At least 20 people were killed, and five others were reported missing after a docked cargo ship in Qingdao, on the northeastern Chinese coast, caught fire, as reported by the Chinese state media. The ship was docked for repairs at Beihai Shipbuilding Co. According to Chinese Xinhua News Agency, the ship has been identified as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to tracking website VesselFinder.

The ship caught fire on Thursday, September 10, at 11 am Thursday and was extinguished by 2.30 pm in local time. A total of 42 people were on the vessel; 12 of them were safely evacuated. Five were injured and taken to the hospital, and they remained in stable condition.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” to urgently conduct rescues of missing people. Xi warned that "all regions and relevant departments must draw profound lessons from this incident, thoroughly investigate and rectify all types of fire hazards".

Chinese Premier Li Qang also urged the search for and rescue of “trapped” people and for those injured to receive medical treatment, and "strictly prevent secondary disasters".

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding is a major shipyard that operates in Qingdao, Shandong Province, controlled by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation. It is one of the largest and strategically important industrial shipyards operating in China, spanning over 330 yards.