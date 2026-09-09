/Netanyahu says Iran's leadership is 'very close' to being toppled

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his visit to Israeli troops stationed in Jabal al-Sheikh (Mount Hermon) in Syria that the leadership of the Islamic Republic is “very close” to being toppled. He was accompanied by the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

"There is still work to be done -- the main task is to bring down the terror regime in Iran. We are very close to that. We know that the entire axis will ultimately collapse," said Netanyahu.

Israeli forces have been stationed in a “security zone” since the fall of long-time leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. They have crossed deeper into Syria beyond the armistice line established in 1974, which was previously a buffer zone patrolled by the United Nations army. Israel has occupied the Golan Heights in Syria since the Six-Day War in 1967. The United Nations and most of the member states consider the Golan Heights to be Syrian territory.

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“We will not allow any terrorist army to establish itself on our border,” said Netanyahu.

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Israel to maintain its position within Syria

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz sent a message to Syrian President Ahmed Al Shara during the visit to Mount Hermon that Israel will maintain its position within Syria. He also said that Israel is prepared to strike Iran a third time.

“We are here sending a very strong and clear message to the President of Syria, who sits 35 kilometres away down there in his palace in Damascus: we are here on Mount Hermon, we are in the security zone, and we are not moving from here,” said Katz.