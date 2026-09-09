/UK police launch criminal investigation into Reform UK donations

The UK Police have launched a criminal investigation into donations to the Reform UK party. This comes after an investigation by Channel 4 News, which showed that the anti-immigration party had broken rules on foreign donations.

The Metropolitan Police said that it had received “a number of reports relating to donations and polling involving a political party,” following the broadcast by Channel 4. “Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation,” it said.

In a statement, Met police said: “All allegations under investigation relate to potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.” "Detectives continue to liaise closely with the Electoral Commission and Crown Prosecution Service as enquiries progress," said the Met police.

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A Reform spokesperson has said that the party "denies any wrongdoing and will fully cooperate with the investigation". The party had suspended Dan Jukes, a long-time adviser to the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Chief James Orr.

The undercover investigation shows two Reform UK officials were discussing ways to funnel 500,000 pounds ($675,000) from a US-based financier through his UK-based son and asking a fake company to pay for it. They were discussing getting the US donor to pay for opinion polls commissioned by Reform UK. The "son" was the reporter from the investigative group Verbatim.

Farage denied that Reform UK has violated any electoral law. He said that those were “loose pub talks” and condemned the broadcaster as an entrapment hoax created by the climate activists. UK strongly bans political parties from accepting donations from foreign organisations or individuals.