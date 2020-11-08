13 Bangladeshis apprehended while crossing over to India: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended thirteen Bangladeshi nationals in the border points of West Bengal's north 24 Parganas district while trying to crossover to India on Sunday.

All 13 were nabbed by the border guards in separate incidents on Friday.

While five Bangladeshis were apprehended at Bithari border outpost, six nationals of the neighbouring country were nabbed near Hakimpur border outpost, the statement said.

In the third incident, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Tarali border outpost, the statement said.

Earlier in the month of October, the Border Security Force (BSF) had handed over eight Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a “goodwill gesture as well as symbolising existing cordial relations between the two countries and border guarding forces.”

