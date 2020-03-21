12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra

A total of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today.

Also read: Coronavirus in India: Over 100 labs made functional; retails prices for sanitisers fixed at Rs 100 per 200 ml

"8 cases are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune, 1 from Yavatmal and 1 from Kalyan. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 64," Public Health Department of the government of Maharashtra informed.

Also read: Coronavirus: India planning to get testing kits from South Korea

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 298 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered.