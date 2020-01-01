110 tiger and 491 leopard deaths reported in India in 2019

The year 2019 will remain a dark year for wildlife in India. Despite repeated commitments to protect wildlife by successive governments in New Delhi. India once again has failed to protect its national animal.

Poaching not only increased in 2019, but India also lost a substantial number of wildlife animals to accidents.

According to figures compiled by the wildlife protection society of India.

A high number of tigers and leopards were lost to poaching and accidents in the country.

As per the figures released 110 tigers and 491 leopards were lost to poaching and accidents in India. In 2018, India lost 500 leopards to poaching and accidents.

The figure for two years stands at a staggering 991 leopards lost to poaching and accidents.

Experts are of the view that high death rate is also a result of shrinking wildlife habitat and wild animals straying inside civilian areas for easy prey as their prey base stands dwindled over a period of time.

In 2018, 104 tigers were lost to accidents and poaching and Madhya Pradesh remains the top tiger losing the state of India.

In 2019, the state of Madhya Pradesh. Accounted for 29 tigers dead and in Maharashtra. 22 tigers died in 2019.

12 tigers were killed in the state of Uttarakhand in 2019.

India also lost dense forest cover in 2019. Though actual green cover increased many folds.

In this case, too, experts are of the view that mono-cultural farming doesn’t add to bio-diversity and should not be counted under forest and dense green cover.