Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /11 SDRF personnel rescued after two boats capsize during operation to save fishermen in Telangana

11 SDRF personnel rescued after two boats capsize during operation to save fishermen in Telangana

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 14:47 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 14:47 IST
11 SDRF personnel rescued after two boats capsize during operation to save fishermen in Telangana

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Eleven SDRF and Fire Services personnel were rescued after two boats overturned during a fishermen rescue operation in Telangana’s Khammam district amid heavy rains.

Eleven personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Services, who went missing after two rescue boats overturned in a rain-swollen lake in Telangana’s Khammam district, have been rescued safely, officials said on Thursday (Nov 5).

The personnel were part of an operation to save 10 fishermen stranded in Bethupalli tank in Sattupalli mandal. Five of them were rescued late Wednesday night, while the remaining six were brought to safety in the early hours of Thursday.

Boats overturned amid strong water currents

The incident took place as SDRF teams were attempting to reach the stranded fishermen in the overflowing lake. According to one of the rescued personnel, the two boats overturned after colliding with each other.

The personnel were swept nearly half a kilometre by the strong current. They managed to hold on to nearby trees until rescue teams reached them.

All 11 missing personnel and the 10 stranded fishermen were eventually rescued.

Trending Stories

Minister monitors rescue operation

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed that all the missing personnel had been brought to safety. He congratulated the rescue teams, officials and local public representatives for coordinating the round-the-clock operation.

After receiving information about the incident late Wednesday night, the minister rushed to Khammam district and monitored the situation from Narayanpur in Kalluru division.

He also informed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, following which the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Khammam Police Commissioner coordinated the rescue efforts. Revenue and Police personnel also joined the operation.

Heavy rain damages crops across Khammam

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds battered the undivided Khammam district on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Murasu, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

Flooding in low-lying areas disrupted road connectivity to several locations and caused extensive damage to standing crops.

Preliminary estimates suggest that paddy, cotton, maize and chilli crops spread across more than 15,000 acres have been damaged.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics