/11 SDRF personnel rescued after two boats capsize during operation to save fishermen in Telangana

Eleven personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Services, who went missing after two rescue boats overturned in a rain-swollen lake in Telangana’s Khammam district, have been rescued safely, officials said on Thursday (Nov 5).

The personnel were part of an operation to save 10 fishermen stranded in Bethupalli tank in Sattupalli mandal. Five of them were rescued late Wednesday night, while the remaining six were brought to safety in the early hours of Thursday.

Boats overturned amid strong water currents

The incident took place as SDRF teams were attempting to reach the stranded fishermen in the overflowing lake. According to one of the rescued personnel, the two boats overturned after colliding with each other.

The personnel were swept nearly half a kilometre by the strong current. They managed to hold on to nearby trees until rescue teams reached them.

All 11 missing personnel and the 10 stranded fishermen were eventually rescued.

Minister monitors rescue operation

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy confirmed that all the missing personnel had been brought to safety. He congratulated the rescue teams, officials and local public representatives for coordinating the round-the-clock operation.

After receiving information about the incident late Wednesday night, the minister rushed to Khammam district and monitored the situation from Narayanpur in Kalluru division.

He also informed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, following which the District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Khammam Police Commissioner coordinated the rescue efforts. Revenue and Police personnel also joined the operation.

Heavy rain damages crops across Khammam

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds battered the undivided Khammam district on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Murasu, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday.

Flooding in low-lying areas disrupted road connectivity to several locations and caused extensive damage to standing crops.