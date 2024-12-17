New Delhi/Tbilisi

The 11 Indians who were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri were mostly from the state of Punjab, sources told WION's Sidhant Sibal on Tuesday (Dec 17).

"The embassy (Indian embassy in Tbilisi) is in touch with the families and is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains at the earliest," the sources said.

A look at the incident

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Tbilisi said that it was saddened to learn about the deaths of 11 Indians in a restaurant named 'Haveli' in Gudauri.

In a statement, the embassy said that it was working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

"We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the statement added.

Victims died due to carbon monoxide poisoning

According to local media, the police said that all the victims died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Georgia's internal affairs ministry said that the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence.

The victims were employees at the 'Haveli' restaurant. The internal affairs ministry said that the bodies of the victims were found in the bedrooms on the second floor of the facility.

The police launched an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter.