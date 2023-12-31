'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi calls for sharing creativity on Ram Mandir with hashtag 'Shri Ram Bhajan'

In a "special" 108th episode of his monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday (Dec 31), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length on AI technology, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and mental wellness.

As Ram temple consecration is scheduled for January 22 next year, PM Modi said that there is a lot of excitement in the entire country ahead of the ceremony.

"People are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways."

PM Modi also called on people to share their creativity, saying, "One thing comes to my mind…could we all share all such creations with a common hashtag? I request you to share your creations on social media with the hashtag Shri Ram Bhajan."

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that when thousands of people had reached Kashi from Tamil Nadu to participate in the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, there he publicly used the Artificial Intelligence AI tool 'Bhashini' for the first time to communicate with them.

He went on to express, "The day is not far when an address will be delivered in one language and the public will listen to the same speech in their own language in real time. The same will happen with films also when the public will listen to Real Time Translation with the help of AI in the cinema hall."

Speaking about mental wellbeing, the Prime Minister shared insights from well-known figures, including a message from Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev - "Fitness of the Mind."

"There are many other start-ups in this sector, so I thought of discussing it with a young start-up founder who is doing excellent work in this field," he said.

As the year comes to a close, PM Modi extended his wishes for the upcoming year, emphasising the importance of health and fitness.

"Friends, everyone has expressed one’s own views but everyone has the same mantra – ‘Stay Healthy Stay Fit’. What could be a bigger resolve than your own fitness to start 2024?"

In his closing remarks, he expressed optimism for the future, "May you all reach new heights of success in 2024, may you all stay healthy, stay fit, stay immensely happy - this is my prayer. In 2024 we will once again discuss the new achievements of the people of the country. Thank you very much."