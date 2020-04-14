1,036 people have been cured of the virus: India's health ministry

India's health ministry said today that it has received another installment for RT-PCR kits which essentially means that it can cover the crisis for a long period of time.

"Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time," R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said.

On Monday, ICMR tested 2,31,902 samples of COVID-19, it informed

India's health ministry official said till now 1,036 people have been cured of the virus and 179 people were diagnosed on Monday and cured.

"5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 3,985 MT of pulses have been dispatched to various states and union territories for distribution," finance ministry official said.

India's Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday extended the countrywide lockdown till May 3 as coronavirus continued to rise in the country.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it has recorded 657 coronavirus cases in the country which includes at least 49 who were cured of the virus and eight people who died.