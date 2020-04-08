100% lockdown in 15 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh till April 15: State government

The Uttar Pradesh government said it has identified 15 hotspots in the state hit by coronavirus which would be sealed until April 15.

Only home delivery will be allowed. The districts where the sealing would be undertaken include Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly and Bulandshahr.

"100 per cent lockdown in the hotspots of the 15 districts will remain till April 15 morning," additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said.

The hotspots in these districts will be completely sealed, according to officials.

The decision was taken after a review meeting by chief minister Adityanath. The number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 343.

According to the state government, out of those infected 26 people have completely recovered and discharged with 187 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Meanwhile, PM Modi told Parliamentarians in a video interaction that the lockdown won't be opened at one go on April 15, while adding that the situation in the country is akin to a "social emergency" as he discussed the coronavirus situation in the country.

"It has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant. States, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of lockdown to contain the spread of the virus," PM Modi told the MPs.